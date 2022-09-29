Casio to Release Mid-Size G-SHOCK (Di giovedì 29 settembre 2022) Featuring Luxe Metal Bezel and Dimensional Dial TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the latest addition to its G-SHOCK line of SHOCK-resistant watches. The GM-S110 is a digital-analog combination timepiece with a mid-Size design featuring a luxe metal bezel and a dimensional dial. The new watch will be available in four models. With their toughness-oriented design, G-SHOCK watches have long been popular, especially with a broad range of male users. Now, to serve an even more diverse fan base, Casio has added a focus on expanding its lineup of watches for women and developing more compact models that anyone can wear. The new GM-S110 is designed to nicely fit slimmer wrists, with a more compact and comfortable ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the latest addition to its G-SHOCK line of SHOCK-resistant watches. The GM-S110 is a digital-analog combination timepiece with a mid-Size design featuring a luxe metal bezel and a dimensional dial. The new watch will be available in four models. With their toughness-oriented design, G-SHOCK watches have long been popular, especially with a broad range of male users. Now, to serve an even more diverse fan base, Casio has added a focus on expanding its lineup of watches for women and developing more compact models that anyone can wear. The new GM-S110 is designed to nicely fit slimmer wrists, with a more compact and comfortable ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Casio to Release Octagonal PRO TREK with Metal BezelBushcraft - Inspired Design, the Ultimate in Outdoor Style TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the PRW - 6900Y and PRW - 6900YL with octagonal metal bezel to its PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The PRO TREK line delivers outdoor utility ...
Casio to Release EDIFICE Featuring the Same Authentic Paint Used in the Red Honda BadgeCollaboration Model with Honda Racing TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the EQB - 2000HR, the latest collaboration model with Honda Racing in the EDIFICE line of timepieces based on the brand concept of "Speed and ... Casio to Release Mid-Size G-SHOCK – Padovanews Padova News
Casio to Release Mid-Size G-SHOCKCon la tua autorizzazione noi e i nostri fornitori possiamo utilizzare dati precisi di geolocalizzazione e identificazione tramite la scansione del dispositivo. Puoi fare clic per consentire a noi e a ...
Casio Expands Collection with Rag & Bone Collaboration TimepiecesThe new A1000RCB-1B and A1000RCG-8 collaboration timepieces showcase the brand’s commitment to timeless and functional design.
Casio ReleaseSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Casio Release