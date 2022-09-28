Penta Launches As The World's First Comprehensive Stakeholder Solutions Firm (Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) Ballast Research, Hamilton Place Strategies, Flag Media Analytics, alva, Gotham Research Group, and Decode M Merge Into One Entity To Offer Unrivaled Intelligence And Strategy To The World's Leading Companies WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Today, Ballast Research, Hamilton Place Strategies, Flag Media Analytics, alva, and Gotham Research Group, along with newly acquired Decode M, officially rebranded and launched as Penta, a Stakeholder Solutions Firm combining intelligence and strategy capabilities. Penta is backed by a majority investment by Falfurrias Capital Partners. The announcement follows a year of exciting growth and collaboration as the Firms bring together industry-leading analytical and research capabilities with deep communications expertise. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, Ballast Research, Hamilton Place Strategies, Flag Media Analytics, alva, and Gotham Research Group, along with newly acquired Decode M, officially rebranded and launched as Penta, a Stakeholder Solutions Firm combining intelligence and strategy capabilities. Penta is backed by a majority investment by Falfurrias Capital Partners. The announcement follows a year of exciting growth and collaboration as the Firms bring together industry-leading analytical and research capabilities with deep communications expertise. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CellPoint Digital Appointed by Virgin Atlantic and Holidays as Payment PartnerToscafund and Penta Capital have invested more than $56 million into CellPoint Digital. CellPoint ... Articoli correlati Millionaire Match Dating App Launches Super Selective Rules to Beat Tinder ...
CellPoint Digital Appointed by Virgin Atlantic and Holidays as Payment PartnerToscafund and Penta Capital have invested more than $56 million into CellPoint Digital. CellPoint ... Articoli correlati Millionaire Match Dating App Launches Super Selective Rules to Beat Tinder ...
Penta Launches As The World's First Comprehensive Stakeholder Solutions FirmBallast Research, Hamilton Place Strategies, Flag Media Analytics, alva, and Gotham Research Group, along with newly acquired ...
Njord, a Carbon-Neutral Luxury Yacht, Launches First 10 ResidencesThe first 10 residences on the Njord, a private superyacht that runs on carbon-neutral fuel, launched on Monday, with prices ranging from $8.5 million to $70 million. Built by German shipbuilder Meyer ...
Penta LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Penta Launches