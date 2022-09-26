L’11 e il 12 ottobre arrivano le Offerte esclusive Prime di AmazonGolf : Paige Spiranac risponde al troll che dice di apparire su ...Eliud Kipchoge : INCREDIBILE RECORD DEL MONDO nella Maratona a ...La Juventus registra la più grande perdita finanziaria nella storia ...A TADEI PIVK E GIUDITTA TURINI IL DELICIOUS TRAIL DOLOMITIMaratona di Berlino 2022 - la DIRETTA STREAMING domenica 25 ...POKÉMON: LE CRONACHE DI ARCEUS”, DEBUTTANO SU NETFLIXItalian Esports Awards, tutte le nomination del 2022I Pokémon invadono il Flagship store Rinascente a MilanoMilano Fashion Week 2022: Motorola celebra il connubio tecnologia e ...Ultime Blog

AIST to Hold 4th RD20 Conference on Oct 4 and 6 in Tokyo for Achieving Carbon Neutrality

AIST Hold
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
AIST to Hold 4th RD20 Conference on Oct 4 and 6 in Tokyo for Achieving Carbon Neutrality (Di lunedì 26 settembre 2022) Tokyo, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (hereinafter referred to as "AIST") based in Tokyo will Hold an international Conference, "The 4th RD20," from Tuesday, October 4, to Thursday, October 6, 2022, as part of Tokyo GX Week organized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The Conference aims to quickly realize a Carbon-neutral society through international joint projects such as solar power generation and hydrogen, and creation of human resource development plans. Online participation in the Conference, including on-demand viewing, is available. A registration site is open ( ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

AIST to Hold 4th RD20 Conference on Oct 4 and 6 in Tokyo for Achieving Carbon Neutrality

TOKYO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (hereinafter referred to as 'AIST') based ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AIST Hold
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : AIST Hold AIST Hold RD20 Conference Tokyo