Janngo Capital Startup Fund, Africa's largest gender equal tech VC fund, reaches the first close of its €60 million new fund (Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022) - NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
At the eve of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Janngo Capital Startup fund (JCSF) has announced its first close at EUR34 million (approximately US$36 million) in Capital commitments. Launched in Davos in 2020, Janngo Capital's latest fund will invest 50% of its proceeds in companies founded, co-founded, or benefiting women. Backed by global financial institutions as well as leading private corporations, the fund management company plans to invest EUR60 million (approximately US$63 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
