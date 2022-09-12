NBA 2K23 RecensioneUbisoft Forward 2022Fa sesso con il cane e rischia di morire : evirato 55enne di ...Nazaré : Inghiottito da un' onda mentre passeggia con una donna in ...Il Guinness World Records di Lorenzo Lotti : 50 chilometri con il ...Il piccolo smette di respirare : Salvato da infermiera durante il voloMARVEL SNAP ARRIVA SU DISPOSITIVI MOBILE E PC IL 18 OTTOBREGizmo, dei Gremlins, entra in MultiVersusNBA 2K23 Disponibile oraRegina Elisabetta : il principe Harry non è riuscito a salutarlaUltime Blog

Janngo Capital Startup Fund | Africa' s largest gender equal tech VC fund | reaches the first close of its €60 million new fund

Janngo Capital
Janngo Capital Startup Fund, Africa's largest gender equal tech VC fund, reaches the first close of its €60 million new fund (Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022) - NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

At the eve of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Janngo Capital Startup fund (JCSF) has announced its first close at EUR34 million (approximately US$36 million) in Capital commitments. Launched in Davos in 2020, Janngo Capital's latest fund will invest 50% of its proceeds in companies founded, co-founded, or benefiting women. Backed by global financial institutions as well as leading private corporations, the fund management company plans to invest EUR60 million (approximately US$63 ...
