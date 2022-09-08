Laifen Debuted at IFA 2022 (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
From September 2 to 6, the five-day IFA 2022 was being held at Berlin Convention and Exhibition Center, Germany. Laifen participated in it together with more than 2000 other companies. As the popularizer of high-speed hair dryers, Laifen Debuted this year, bringing its products to IFA and to the world. Laifen Swift, Swift Special, Laifen Salon Professional model and the upcoming model along with the accessories gathered at the Laifen booth to show global users Laifen's technological power and product power. At IFA, with its fashionable but simple appearance and various functions, Laifen attracted lots of visitors stopping to try it out and was highly rated by both the consumers ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
