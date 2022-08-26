AEW Dark Elevation 22.08.2022 (Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) Nuovo appuntamento con Dark Elevation, diversi i match disputati a Charleston in West Virginia in concomitanza con la puntata di Dynamite. Ecco i risultati: Anna Jay A.S. batte Nikki Victory Ruby Soho & Gabby Ortiz battono Queen Aminata & Nikki Midas Dante Martin batte Jackson Drake Serena Deeb batte Megan Myers Trios Match: The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & Preston Vance) battono RC Dupree, Alexander Apollo & D’Mone Solavino Julia Hart batte Hailey Shadows Tony Nese & Josh Woods battono Andre Montaya & Logan James Trios Match: Death Triangle (PAC & Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro & Rey Fénix)) battono Dean Alexander, Manscout Jake Manning & Rosario Grillo Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh batte Hikaru Shida & Sky Blue Leggi su zonawrestling
AEW Talent Feel CM Punk Caused Colt Cabana To Be Pulled From The Dark OrderOn the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that some AEW talent backstage felt CM Punk had something to do with Colt Cabana being removed from the Dark Order. As reported, there were rumors ...
Multiple AEW Stars Announced For Upcoming NJPW ShowsThe working relationship between AEW and NJPW continues in a post-Forbidden Door world, with AEW announced for several upcoming NJPW shows.
