AEW Dark Elevation 22.08.2022 (Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) Nuovo appuntamento con Dark Elevation, diversi i match disputati a Charleston in West Virginia in concomitanza con la puntata di Dynamite. Ecco i risultati: Anna Jay A.S. batte Nikki Victory Ruby Soho & Gabby Ortiz battono Queen Aminata & Nikki Midas Dante Martin batte Jackson Drake Serena Deeb batte Megan Myers Trios Match: The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & Preston Vance) battono RC Dupree, Alexander Apollo & D'Mone Solavino Julia Hart batte Hailey Shadows Tony Nese & Josh Woods battono Andre Montaya & Logan James Trios Match: Death Triangle (PAC & Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro & Rey Fénix)) battono Dean Alexander, Manscout Jake Manning & Rosario Grillo Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh batte Hikaru Shida & Sky Blue

