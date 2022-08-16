CGTN: China, Indonesia vow to foster a community with a shared future (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) - BEIJING, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Earlier this month, Indonesia's Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway saw the laying of ballasted tracks begin on its main line, marking a solid step of this landmark Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project and signaling the pragmatic cooperation between China and Indonesia. with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway built with Chinese technology will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung, the country's fourth-largest city, from more than three hours to around 40 minutes. While meeting Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday voiced the hope that key bilateral cooperation projects, including the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project, would advance smoothly. Meanwhile, Widodo ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Earlier this month, Indonesia's Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway saw the laying of ballasted tracks begin on its main line, marking a solid step of this landmark Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project and signaling the pragmatic cooperation between China and Indonesia. with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway built with Chinese technology will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung, the country's fourth-largest city, from more than three hours to around 40 minutes. While meeting Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday voiced the hope that key bilateral cooperation projects, including the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project, would advance smoothly. Meanwhile, Widodo ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ItalianoRt : ?????????? Sondaggio globale: solo il 6,31% degli intervistati ritiene che gli USA continueranno a dominare il mondo Se… - angelo_falanga : Nuove Vie della Seta in azione - via Kazakistan. -
CGTN poll: 78.34% of people believe China vitalized world economyLink: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 08 - 14/CGTN - poll - 78 - 34 - of - people - believe - China - vitalized - world - economy - 1cuXHRzRyq4/index.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/...
"Hanno detto": le dichiarazioni più importanti di luglio sulla Cina...a Beijing e a Hong Kong la cerimonia di lancio a Hong Kong del canale documentaristico di CGTN e della CMG Radio The Greater Bay. Shen Haixiong , direttore e caporedattore del China Media Group ha ...
Why China-Kenya relations won't change post August 9 electionsStephen Ndegwa a PhD student in International Relations at the United States International University-Africa, and the Executive Director of South-South Dialogues, a Nairobi-based communication ...
CGTN America: What's the cost of the U.S. delegation's visit to China's TaiwanAdditional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.) CGTN America releases "What's the cost of the U.S. delegation's visit to China's Taiwan " After Nancy Pelosi, ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China