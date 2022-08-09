Trust - proposte per lo Smart working e connessione sicuraLG TONE FREE MIGLIORANO LA QUALITÀ DELL’AUDIO E MOLTO ALTRONovità per DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ e Guilty Gear -Strive-Soccorre una ragazza incinta : la giovane mamma decide di chiamare il ...I fratelli Bianchi in carcere per omicidio Willy Monteiro : ...Sony integra una tecnologia anti-contraffazione nelle fotocamereFAR CRY 6: FREE WEEKEND FINO AL 7 AGOSTO, SCONTI FINO AL 60%GTA Online: presentata la speedster sportiva Benefactor SM722Tower of Fantasy: disponibili due nuovi video gameplayIncendio discoteca in Thailandia : 13 mortiUltime Blog

Snapmaker Announces Artisan 3-in-1 3D Printer is Available for Pre-order Today

Snapmaker Announces
Snapmaker Announces Artisan 3-in-1 3D Printer is Available for Pre-order Today (Di martedì 9 agosto 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Digital manufacturer Snapmaker unveils its latest generation of 3-in-1 3D Printer Artisan, which is open for pre-order in the official store from August 9th.   Artisan provides: Inheriting the heritage of Snapmaker 2.0, Artisan has a stylish, all-metal design that not only guarantees durability, but also makes user experience smoother, easier, and on top of that, provides gigantic build volume. Like the previous products, Artisan is still equipped with three modules that can satisfy users' different needs. It has 300°C Dual Extrusion 3D Printing Module, 10W High Power Laser Engraving & Cutting Module and 200W CNC Carving & Cutting, which are totally upgraded to level up the performance. Meanwhile, ...
