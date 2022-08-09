Snapmaker Announces Artisan 3-in-1 3D Printer is Available for Pre-order Today

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 9 agosto 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/Digital manufacturerunveils its latest generation of 3-in-1 3D, which is open for pre-in the official store from August 9th.provides: Inheriting the heritage of2.0,has a stylish, all-metal design that not only guarantees durability, but also makes user experience smoother, easier, and on top of that, provides gigantic build volume. Like the previous products,is still equipped with three modules that can satisfy users' different needs. It has 300°C Dual Extrusion 3D Printing Module, 10W High Power Laser Engraving & Cutting Module and 200W CNC Carving & Cutting, which are totally upgraded to level up the performance. Meanwhile, ...