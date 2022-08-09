Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility (Di martedì 9 agosto 2022) MORGANTON, N.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, today announced investments to rapidly expand its manufacturing, supply and logistics capability for glass vials in the U.S. The project will be supported by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) with contracting support from the Department of Defense (DOD). It will expand Gerresheimer's capacity by new vial forming lines, including dimensional inspection, annealing, cosmetic inspection and packaging. BARDA has agreed to provide up to approximately 66 million US-Dollar to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, today announced investments to rapidly expand its manufacturing, supply and logistics capability for glass vials in the U.S. The project will be supported by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) with contracting support from the Department of Defense (DOD). It will expand Gerresheimer's capacity by new vial forming lines, including dimensional inspection, annealing, cosmetic inspection and packaging. BARDA has agreed to provide up to approximately 66 million US-Dollar to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facilityGerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility . Major expansion in the North American market; Supported by U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Developme ...
Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facilityGerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, today announced investments to rapidly expand its manufacturing, ...
Gerresheimer investsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gerresheimer invests