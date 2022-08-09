Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 9 agosto 2022) MORGANTON, N.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, today announced investments to rapidly expand its manufacturing, supply and logistics capability for glass vials in the U.S. The project will be supported by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) with contracting support from the Department of Defense (DOD). It will expand's capacity by new vial forming lines, including dimensional inspection, annealing, cosmetic inspection and packaging. BARDA has agreed to provide up to approximately 66US-to ...