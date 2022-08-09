Trust - proposte per lo Smart working e connessione sicuraLG TONE FREE MIGLIORANO LA QUALITÀ DELL’AUDIO E MOLTO ALTRONovità per DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ e Guilty Gear -Strive-Soccorre una ragazza incinta : la giovane mamma decide di chiamare il ...I fratelli Bianchi in carcere per omicidio Willy Monteiro : ...Sony integra una tecnologia anti-contraffazione nelle fotocamereFAR CRY 6: FREE WEEKEND FINO AL 7 AGOSTO, SCONTI FINO AL 60%GTA Online: presentata la speedster sportiva Benefactor SM722Tower of Fantasy: disponibili due nuovi video gameplayIncendio discoteca in Thailandia : 13 mortiUltime Blog

Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility

Gerresheimer invests
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility (Di martedì 9 agosto 2022) MORGANTON, N.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, today announced investments to rapidly expand its manufacturing, supply and logistics capability for glass vials in the U.S. The project will be supported by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) with contracting support from the Department of Defense (DOD). It will expand Gerresheimer's capacity by new vial forming lines, including dimensional inspection, annealing, cosmetic inspection and packaging. BARDA has agreed to provide up to approximately 66 million US-Dollar to ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility

Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility . Major expansion in the North American market; Supported by U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Developme ...

Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility

Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, today announced investments to rapidly expand its manufacturing, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gerresheimer invests
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Gerresheimer invests Gerresheimer invests million Dollar production