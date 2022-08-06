Sony integra una tecnologia anti-contraffazione nelle fotocamereFAR CRY 6: FREE WEEKEND FINO AL 7 AGOSTO, SCONTI FINO AL 60%GTA Online: presentata la speedster sportiva Benefactor SM722Tower of Fantasy: disponibili due nuovi video gameplayIncendio discoteca in Thailandia : 13 mortiLa soluzione per trasferire senza problemi i tuoi dati da iPhone a ...38 nuovi giochi su GeForce NOWARCANE: IL PRIMO EPISODIO DI BRIDGING THE RIFT È ORA DISPONIBILEQuakeCon 2022 - Tutti i dettagliIncontra Vantage | Trailer dei personaggi delle leggende ApexUltime Blog

Mitrovic show | Salah e Nunez salvano il Liverpool | è 2 - 2 alla prima col Fulham

Mitrovic show, Salah e Nunez salvano il Liverpool: è 2 - 2 alla prima col Fulham (Di sabato 6 agosto 2022) Il Liverpool va due volte sotto, ma esce da Craven Cottage con un punto grazie ai gol di Darwin Nunez e Momo Salah. Non basta la doppietta di Mitrovic ai padroni di casa.
Il Liverpool va due volte sotto, ma esce da Craven Cottage con un punto grazie ai gol di Darwin Nunez e Momo Salah. Non basta la doppietta di Mitrovic ai padroni di casa.

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Aleksandar Mitrovic at the double as Reds held at Craven Cottage

Aleksandar Mitrovic picked up where he left off last season to earn Fulham a deserved draw against Liverpool on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.New Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez ...

Liverpool fight back to rescue Fulham draw as Darwin Nunez makes impact - 5 talking points

Mitrovic has been there throughout those rollercoaster years ... His physicality and finishing power was on show against Liverpool. He bullied Alexander-Arnold to the deep ball for the opening goal ...
