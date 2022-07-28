Sara Bartoli muore a 29 anni : Investita mentre fa joggingCatania : Valentina Giunta uccisa dal figlio 15enne voleva ...Pallanuoto : Italia vince la World League per la prima voltaCENE ESTIVE: 9 IDEE ADATTE A TUTTICellularline presenta le cuffie CRYSTAL e la linea ENJOY THE SUMMERGTA Online - The Criminal Enterprises ora disponibileTrailer Rinascita dei morti | Call of Duty: WarzoneCome fare per migliorare le proprie vendite e avere un'attività di ... Kone XP Air, nuovo mouse gaming con tecnologia Stellar WirelessNintendo fa tappa ad Aquafan con i migliori videogame dell'estateUltime Blog

With Powerful Sports Performance | GWM HAVAL H6 GT Starts to Go Global

With Powerful
BAODING, China, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16, GWM HAVAL H6 GT made its debut in Red Bull ...

On July 16, GWM HAVAL H6 GT made its debut in Red Bull Quicksand in South Africa, attracting wide attention. As the official automotive sponsor of the event, GWM showed HAVAL H6 GT to the audience. The Red Bull Quicksand is known as one of the world's most difficult "1-mile" races and thus is extremely challenging. The characteristics of the event perfectly fit the Powerful Sports Performance of HAVAL H6 GT. To make local customers learn more about HAVAL H6 GT, GWM established a VIP Experience Area, attracting a large audience to experience the car. At the event site, GWM also conducted a questionnaire survey. During the event, many audience expressed their love and expectation for HAVAL H6 GT. At the same ...
