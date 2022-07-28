With Powerful Sports Performance | GWM HAVAL H6 GT Starts to Go Global

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 28 luglio 2022) BAODING, China, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/On July 16, GWMH6 GT made its debut in Red Bull Quicksand in South Africa, attracting wide attention. As the official automotive sponsor of the event, GWM showedH6 GT to the audience. The Red Bull Quicksand is known as one of the world's most difficult "1-mile" races and thus is extremely challenging. The characteristics of the event perfectly fit theofH6 GT. To make local customers learn more aboutH6 GT, GWM established a VIP Experience Area, attracting a large audience to experience the car. At the event site, GWM also conducted a questionnaire survey. During the event, many audience expressed their love and expectation forH6 GT. At the same ...