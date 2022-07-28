CENE ESTIVE: 9 IDEE ADATTE A TUTTICellularline presenta le cuffie CRYSTAL e la linea ENJOY THE SUMMERGTA Online - The Criminal Enterprises ora disponibileTrailer Rinascita dei morti | Call of Duty: WarzoneCome fare per migliorare le proprie vendite e avere un'attività di ... Kone XP Air, nuovo mouse gaming con tecnologia Stellar WirelessNintendo fa tappa ad Aquafan con i migliori videogame dell'estateBlooming of Matricaria, il DLC 2 di SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION ...Aurora Collection di Logitech G - una nuova era del Gaming È in arrivo Z9K, il nuovo TV Mini LED 8K di SonyUltime Blog

TWO THIRDS OF CLUBBERS WANT TO SEE A SHIFT TO GREATER INCLUSIVITY ON THE DANCE FLOOR

TWO THIRDS
- Desperados partners with Peggy Gou to showcase the future of partying through gamified initiative ...

TWO THIRDS OF CLUBBERS WANT TO SEE A SHIFT TO GREATER INCLUSIVITY ON THE DANCE FLOOR (Di giovedì 28 luglio 2022) - Desperados partners with Peggy Gou to showcase the future of partying through gamified initiative that sees DANCE steps turned in to cash for inclusive charities AMSTERDAM, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Two-THIRDS of people WANT to see more diversity and INCLUSIVITY in the party scene, according to new research conducted by Desperados, with more than 50% of people WANTing to see more opportunities for ethnic minorities and the LGBTQ+ community, and over 62% WANT to see more done for women. What's more, it's affecting the night life scene, with four in ten people saying that would go out more if it was more inclusive. To highlight the importance of INCLUSIVITY on the DANCE FLOOR and to harness the power of DANCE to ...
