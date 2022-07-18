Kingston rilascia le memorie FURY Renegade DDR5 e Renegade DDR5 RGBLEGO presenta il nuovo set The Office LEGO IdeasCane incatenato sul balcone sotto il sole : liberato e multa al ...Marcell Jacobs si ritira dai Mondiali : fermato dai mediciGli Stati Uniti chiedono estradizione boss QuinteroAllerta arancione Francia per caldo recordMondiali Atletica : americano Fred Kerley oro nei 100 mDC League of SuperPets: Le Avventure di Krypto e Asso Recensione PS4LEGENDS OF KINGDOM RUSH è ora disponibile su STEAMEvento Apex Legends GaidenUltime Blog

Horwin's integrated intelligent chassis platform makes world debut (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) The launch of the platform marks the two-wheeled industry's entry into the era of intelligent manufacturing CHANGZHOU, China, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Horwin, a new pure electric motorcycle brand recently launched by Horwin INC, has released the first two-wheel integrated intelligent chassis platform globally alongside its IP figure of humanoid robot. According to data from Statista, the global motorcycle market was valued at US$124.387 billion in 2019 with sales having grown to their highest in recent years. Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the market still exceeded US$100 billion in 2020 and 2021. Given this scenario, Horwin is targeting the pure electric motorcycle segment to capitalize on the development trends of ...
