CELEBRITY CHEF Tony Singh blends history and innovation WITH a delectably delicious food pairing to ...

SCOTLAND'S NEWEST WHISKY EXPERIENCE OPENS WITH CELEBRITY CHEF TO BRING A FRESH PERSPECTIVE TO SCOTCH (Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) CELEBRITY CHEF Tony Singh blends history and innovation WITH a delectably delicious food pairing to mark launch of The Singleton. INVERNESS, SCOTLAND, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Singleton, near Inverness, is reopening this week following a complete renovation. Set to welcome guests from around the world, the new attraction has been designed WITH the brand's Epicurean spirit in mind.     Inspired by a passion for making perfectly balanced, delicious WHISKY, the new distillery site will welcome guests into a tantalising world of taste and flavour. The newly designed distillery bar will serve exceptional food and drink whilst the beautiful deli will be stocked WITH some of the finest fare SCOTLAND has to offer. WITH a grand ...
