NEW YORK and OTTAWA, ON and TUCSON, Ariz., June 29, 2022
Critical Path Institute (C-Path) and Replica Analytics, an Aetion company, announced today a new partnership that involves leveraging synthetic data to further catalyze the generation of actionable solutions to Accelerate drug development for Rare Diseases. Replica Analytics will help generate synthetic datasets across Rare and orphan indications in which patient-level datasets are often quite small, which heightens considerations regarding data privacy and accessibility. Together with real data, these synthetic data will help maximize the utility of C-Path's Rare Disease Cures Accelerator-Data ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
C-Path and Replica Analytics Collaboration Aims to Accelerate Rare Disease Research
