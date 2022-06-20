Hisense presenta Hi Move Series, la gamma di aspirapolvere senza filo ...Beats by Dr.Dre - Studio Buds: gli auricolari da portare in vacanzaJennifer Aniston spara sulle influencer : diventano famose e non ...Elettra Lamborghini insulta pubblico durante il dj set : Siete dei ...Kasia Smutniak vs Giorgia Meloni ... volano gli insulti!Isola dei famosi : ecco perchè Edoardo Tavassi abbandona il giocoMonza : Investe un pedone, scappa e poi picchia un testimone ...Adriana Volpe fuori dal Gf Vip : Maurizio Costanzo spiega perchèCarolina Marconi e la nuova dieta dopo il tumoreKim Kardashian e polemiche per l'abito di MarylinUltime Blog

Gda?sk to host EuroSkills 2023

Gdask host
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
GDA?SK, Poland, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, during the WorldSkills Europe General ...

zazoom
Commenta
Gda?sk to host EuroSkills 2023 (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) GDA?SK, Poland, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

On June 16, during the WorldSkills Europe General Assembly held in Kraków, the City of Gda?sk was appointed the host of the EuroSkills Competition 2023. EuroSkills is the biggest vocational education and skills excellence event in Europe. Poland will host the event for the first time next year. More than 600 skilled young professionals from 31 countries will participate in competitions and host presentation events in 45-50 different skills at EuroSkills Gda?sk 2023. EuroSkills is the biggest vocational education and skills excellence event in Europe, which was initiated by WorldSkills Europe in 2008. This is the first time that Poland has been appointed the organiser of this unique ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gdask host
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Gda sk host Gdask host EuroSkills 2023