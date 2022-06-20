Gda?sk to host EuroSkills 2023 (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) GDA?SK, Poland, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On June 16, during the WorldSkills Europe General Assembly held in Kraków, the City of Gdańsk was appointed the host of the EuroSkills Competition 2023. EuroSkills is the biggest vocational education and skills excellence event in Europe. Poland will host the event for the first time next year. More than 600 skilled young professionals from 31 countries will participate in competitions and host presentation events in 45-50 different skills at EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023. EuroSkills is the biggest vocational education and skills excellence event in Europe, which was initiated by WorldSkills Europe in 2008. This is the first time that Poland has been appointed the organiser of this unique
