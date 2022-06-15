Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center hosted international conference on complex cardiac arrhythmias (Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) - AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On June 2 and 3, 2022, the Texas cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center hosted its sixth international symposium on complex Arrhythmias, EPLive 2022. This year's event had more than 1,250 people register, a record number, with more than 150 who attended in person. There were attendees from all over the globe, including Singapore, Thailand, Tunisia, Germany, Korea and Greece. Participants included practicing clinical cardiac electrophysiologists, electrophysiologist fellows and general cardiologists who have an interest in treating complex
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center to host international conference on complex cardiac arrhythmias
EPLive 2022 is a two - day conference that draws the world's top cardiac electrophysiology experts
AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2022
On June 2 and 3, 2022, the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center will host its sixth international symposium on complex arrhythmias, EPLive 2022. EPLive is an intensive, two - day educational
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center hosted international conference on complex cardiac arrhythmias
AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2022
On June 2 and 3, 2022, the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center hosted its sixth international symposium on complex
