JetSynthesys announces Jetapult | the world' s first I&O gaming startup | coming out of stealth with its first acquisition

PUNE, India, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- gaming startup Jetapult, the first of its kind Invest & ...

JetSynthesys announces Jetapult, the world's first I&O gaming startup, coming out of stealth with its first acquisition (Di venerdì 10 giugno 2022) PUNE, India, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

gaming startup Jetapult, the first of its kind Invest & Operate (I&O) model for game studios in emerging markets, comes out of stealth with an acquisition of a game studio from India. Jetapult will focus on acquiring and scaling revenue-generating Indie game development studios across emerging markets like India, South-East Asia, Middle East, South America as well as Australia, and New Zealand to fill a dearth of long-term smart capital in the industry. Moreover, the start-up will create and grow an exciting roster of gaming companies commercially from a local market setting to an international perspective for scientific and sustainable scale. Jetapult ...
Matellio, Inc. Announces Major Leadership Transformation

Matellio's Board of Directors has appointed the Founding partner of Matellio, Apoorv Gehlot as the CEO of Matellio, Inc. Apoorv's business acumen, Global Sales and Marketing experience, Customer Focus ...
