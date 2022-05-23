Rock on - Samurai Riot Beat 'em-up debutta su Switch a giugno Rainbow Six Siege Anno 7 Stagione 2Gucci lancia un programma di eSportXiaomi e Leica Camera annunciano accordo strategico a lungo termineGa Kingston un sondaggio sul nostro rapporto con la tecnologiaCome scegliere le fedi nuzialiDichiarazione precompilata : da oggi lunedì 23 maggio 2022 si scarica ...Ridatemela! Rubata la medaglia dello scudetto rossonero a Stefano ...Saro Grimani, l'artista di chi non ha voceSvelato il nuovo Campione di League of Legends: Bel'VethUltime Blog

RobotPlusPlus | a Leader in Aerial Work Robots | Raises US$15M in Series B to Accelerate R&D and Expand Global Presence

RobotPlusPlus Leader
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
BEIJING, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RobotPlusPlus, a Leader in Aerial Work Robots, today announced ...

zazoom
Commenta
RobotPlusPlus, a Leader in Aerial Work Robots, Raises US$15M in Series B to Accelerate R&D and Expand Global Presence (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) BEIJING, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

RobotPlusPlus, a Leader in Aerial Work Robots, today announced its Series B funding round of US$15 million, bringing it to approximately US$35 million in total investment since its founding in 2017. This latest funding was led by Meituan, China's leading tech and online retail company, and Fosun, a Global innovation-driven consumer group. RobotPlusPlus plans to use the new capital to Accelerate its R&D timeline and Expand its Global Presence. New robotic offerings will be released for cargo hold cleaning, tank painting, and facade cleaning, in addition to upgrading current products by integrating more autonomous technologies.     "Our latest ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

RobotPlusPlus, a Leader in Aerial Work Robots, Raises US$15M in Series B to Accelerate R&D and Expand Global Presence

BEIJING, May 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- RobotPlusPlus, a leader in aerial work robots, today announced its Series B funding round of US$15 million, bringing it to approximately US$35 million in total ...

Paymo Launches Payments Platform PM Payments

Paymo, the leading project management, time tracking, and invoicing software, today announced the launch of PM Payments, an integrated platform that allows Paymo users to get paid online with a single ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RobotPlusPlus Leader
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : RobotPlusPlus Leader RobotPlusPlus Leader Aerial Work Robots