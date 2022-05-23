RobotPlusPlus, a Leader in Aerial Work Robots, Raises US$15M in Series B to Accelerate R&D and Expand Global Presence (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) BEIJING, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
RobotPlusPlus, a Leader in Aerial Work Robots, today announced its Series B funding round of US$15 million, bringing it to approximately US$35 million in total investment since its founding in 2017. This latest funding was led by Meituan, China's leading tech and online retail company, and Fosun, a Global innovation-driven consumer group. RobotPlusPlus plans to use the new capital to Accelerate its R&D timeline and Expand its Global Presence. New robotic offerings will be released for cargo hold cleaning, tank painting, and facade cleaning, in addition to upgrading current products by integrating more autonomous technologies.
