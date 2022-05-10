Amicrobe Selects Clinical Formulation for Amicidin-? PFC, Supported by Department of Defense for Prolonged Field Care of Injured Warfighters (Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) Backed by a $3.99M Department of Defense award, issued August 2021 through MTEC, Amicidin-? PFC is intended to prevent life-threatening infections in military Field settings CARLSBAD, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Amicrobe, Inc. develops synthetic biologics with physical and antimicrobial properties, called Amicidins. Today, the Company announced the selection of lead Clinical Formulation for Amicidin-? PFC (Prolonged Field Care), a key milestone in the development of a new product for military Field Care of Injured Warfighters. Amicidin-? has a dual mode of action: physical/electrostatic
