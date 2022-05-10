Turtle Beach Stealth 700, 600 Gen 2 Max e 600 Gen 2 sono disponibiliUbisoft: nuovi aggiornamenti per Tom Clancy's The Division 2ZTE Axon 40 Ultra è stato lanciato in CinaUcraina, Presidente Russo Putin : La Nato non ha voluto ascoltarciTerremoto Oggi : 4 scosse a Firenze, la più forte magnitudo 2.7Alessandria : ucciso portiere albergo Hotel LondraDove trovare ispirazione per creare un logoAmplificatore vocale portatile SHIDU cassa con microfono cuffia ...Remote Life uscirà il 27 maggio 2022 Studiare le lingue da autodidatta o online: consigli per non perdere ...Ultime Blog

Adyen expands global partnership with Afterpay

Adyen expands
Afterpay, known as Clearpay in the UK and Europe, to leverage Adyen's local acquiring across key markets

Adyen expands global partnership with Afterpay (Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) Afterpay, known as Clearpay in the UK and Europe, to leverage Adyen's local acquiring across key markets SYDNEY, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Adyen (AMS: Adyen), the global financial technology platform for leading businesses, today announced it has expanded upon its partnership with one of the leaders in Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT). Afterpay is working with Adyen to process payments across key markets including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Europe, U.S., and the U.K. to support the company's global growth and momentum. Adyen's global reach and focus on enterprise businesses as an acquirer provides Afterpay ...
