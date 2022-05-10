Adyen expands global partnership with Afterpay (Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) Afterpay, known as Clearpay in the UK and Europe, to leverage Adyen's local acquiring across key markets SYDNEY, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Adyen (AMS: Adyen), the global financial technology platform for leading businesses, today announced it has expanded upon its partnership with one of the leaders in Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT). Afterpay is working with Adyen to process payments across key markets including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Europe, U.S., and the U.K. to support the company's global growth and momentum. Adyen's global reach and focus on enterprise businesses as an acquirer provides Afterpay ...Leggi su iltempo
Adyen expands beyond payments, announces embedded financial productsAdyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company'...
Adyen expands beyond payments, announces embedded financial productsAdyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company'... Fiorentina-Roma 2-0, viola agganciano giallorossi Lifestyleblog
