This Love | Taylor Swift pubblica la sua Taylor’s Version

E' disponibile da oggi, Venerdì 6 Maggio, su tutte le piattaforme streaming la Taylor's Version di This Love, rilasciato da Taylor Swift. Il brano è contenuto nel trailer della nuova serie tv "The Summer I Turned Pretty", disponibile su Amazon Prime dal 17 Giugno, motivo per cui la notizia dell'uscita del "nuovo singolo" della cantautrice americana è arrivata solo ieri, ad opera della stessa Taylor Swift, la quale ha annunciato che la sua Versione di "This Love" sarebbe stata disponibile a partire dalla mezzanotte locale (le 6 di mattina italiane). This Love è stato uno dei brani più amati di 1989, il primo album pop di Taylor

