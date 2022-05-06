This Love: Taylor Swift pubblica la sua Taylor’s Version (Di venerdì 6 maggio 2022) E’ disponibile da oggi, Venerdì 6 Maggio, su tutte le piattaforme streaming la Taylor’s Version di This Love, rilasciato da Taylor Swift. Il brano è contenuto nel trailer della nuova serie tv “The Summer I Turned Pretty“, disponibile su Amazon Prime dal 17 Giugno, motivo per cui la notizia dell’uscita del “nuovo singolo” della cantautrice americana è arrivata solo ieri, ad opera della stessa Taylor Swift, la quale ha annunciato che la sua Versione di “This Love” sarebbe stata disponibile a partire dalla mezzanotte locale (le 6 di mattina italiane). This Love è stato uno dei brani più amati di 1989, il primo album pop di Taylor ...Leggi su zon
Advertising
team_world : Taylor Swift debutta con la nuova versione di 'This Love (Taylor’s Version)' nel teaser trailer della serie 'L’esta… - sanomikeycult : @takemtchy HAJDHSKDHSJ I LOVE THIS???? - darthsafin : QUELLA PAZZA HA FATTO USCIRE THIS LOVE (TAYLOR’S VERSION) - miIleguerre : RT @alittIemoon: nick e charlie con this love però non era necessario - ifonlypeach : madonna this love di taylor era così underrated, sono così felice che ora si prendere il riconoscimento che merita -
2Step: il testo dell'inedita collaborazione di Ed Sheeran ft. Ultimo...of my stress right down Help me get it off my chest and out Into the ether with the rest of this ...to the place where the music plays And then We'll go all night Two - steppin' with the woman I love ...
'Let's Say For Instance', l'album di inediti di Emeli SandéOf course, three years ago, I would have loved to have been in this place; in love, making music that I love. But you just can't do it until you're ready, and the world is ready and the circumstances ... Taylor Swift - This Love (Taylor's Version): audio, testo e traduzione Gingergeneration.it
Love Island’s Georgia Harrison looks completely different after getting fillers dissolvedLOVE Island star Georgia Harrison looked very different last night after having her fillers dissolved. The reality star, 27, showed off her new look as she attended the Celeb MMA Press Conference ...
40 Father-Son Quotes Perfect for Sharing on Father’s DayRegardless of when Father's Day falls, there is certainly no shortage of Father's Day quotes about the special day, like Father's Day quotes for your husband to express love to your main man—or even ...
This LoveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : This Love