Accor introduces ground-breaking Health to Wealth series (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022)   SPOTLIGHTING A DIVERSE GROUP OF MORE THAN A DOZEN GLOBAL CHANGEMAKERS SUCH AS WIM HOF, SAASHA CELESTIAL-ONE, ALLIE BURNS, OLAF BLANKE, AND THIERRY MALLERET PARIS, France, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, today announced the launch of Health to Wealth, a new series exploring the current state of well-being and the defining issues of our time. Health to Wealth, which engages some of the leading thinkers of our era, kicks off today with a thought-provoking and informative podcast series, soon to be followed by an entrepreneurial start-up challenge in Paris in collaboration with VivaTech, and an insightful white paper later this year exploring the latest research in the areas of psychological and physiological Health, ...
