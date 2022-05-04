L'eroica nuova leggenda Newcastle dei Saviors prende lo scudoNACON ANNUNCIA MY FANTASTIC RANCHBlizzard presenta Warcraft Arclight RumbleStile industriale, le idee e i materiali per arredare casaMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS AL VIA DAL 4 MAGGIOLa Spotify Island su Roblox offre nuove esperienze a fan e artistiL'EVENTO DEI GIOCHI DEI GUARDIANI DI DESTINY 2 ARRIVA IL 3 MAGGIOFesta della Mamma 2022 - Le idee regalo di XiaomiEA: CHARLES LECLERC FIRMA COME PRIMO AMBASCIATORE DELLA F1 22Arena of Valor e Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in collaborazioneUltime Blog

VitroLabs raises $46 million to build and scale the world' s first pilot production of cell cultivated leather

VitroLabs raises
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
Series A funding is led by Agronomics; other investors include BESTSELLER's Invest FWD, global luxury ...

zazoom
Commenta
VitroLabs raises $46 million to build and scale the world's first pilot production of cell cultivated leather (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) Series A funding is led by Agronomics; other investors include BESTSELLER's Invest FWD, global luxury group Kering, Khosla Ventures, actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, New Agrarian, and Regeneration.VC MILPITAS, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

VitroLabs Inc, a Bay-Area-based biotech company leading the development of a new scientific process to grow the world's first cellular cultivated animal leather, today announced that it has closed its Series A financing to build and scale pilot production. The company has raised a total of $46 million. Series A funding is led by Agronomics; other investors include BESTSELLER's Invest FWD, global luxury group Kering, Khosla Ventures, actor and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

VitroLabs raises $46 million to build and scale the world's first pilot production of cell cultivated leather

Last fall, VitroLabs moved into its new, 45,000 square foot facility, designed for pilot production and laboratory space as the company moves from the bench towards commercialization. Series A ...

VitroLabs raises $46 million to build and scale the world's first pilot production of cell cultivated leather

Last fall, VitroLabs moved into its new, 45,000 square foot facility, designed for pilot production and laboratory space as the company moves from the bench towards commercialization. Series A ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VitroLabs raises
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : VitroLabs raises VitroLabs raises million build scale