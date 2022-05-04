VitroLabs raises $46 million to build and scale the world' s first pilot production of cell cultivated leather

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) Series A funding is led by Agronomics; other investors include BESTSELLER's Invest FWD, global luxury group Kering, Khosla Ventures, actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, New Agrarian, and Regeneration.VC MILPITAS, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/Inc, a Bay-Area-based biotech company leading the development of a new scientific process to grow the'sularanimal, today announced that it has closed its Series A financing toand. The company has raised a total of $46. Series A funding is led by Agronomics; other investors include BESTSELLER's Invest FWD, global luxury group Kering, Khosla Ventures, actor and ...