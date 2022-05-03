Arena of Valor e Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in collaborazioneHASBRO FAN ALLA MARVEL MULTIVERSE EXPERIENCELEGO E I ROLLING STONES PRESENTANO IL SET PIÙ ROCK ‘N’ ROLL DI SEMPRERistrutturare il bagno, consigli pratici e idee di IDEEARREDO.comXgimi Aura, il proiettore a tiro ultra-corto che porta il grande ...CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD E WARZONE - BUNDLE A TEMPO LIMITATO DI KONG, ...Riot Games: Molly Mason-Boulé si unisce come Responsabile Studi di ...Uccisi e fatti a pezzi : 23enne brucia i genitori e li getta nel fiumePulizie industriali, a cosa fare attenzione? Tutto quello che bisogna ...Torna Round One, l’evento di riferimento per Il business degli ...Ultime Blog

Sun Nuclear Introduces SunSCAN™ 3D | Next-Generation Cylindrical Water Scanning System

System to Debut at ESTRO Annual Congress & Upcoming Online Release Event MELBOURNE, Fla., May 3, 2022

System to Debut at ESTRO Annual Congress & Upcoming Online Release Event MELBOURNE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Sun Nuclear Corporation (Sun Nuclear), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) ("Mirion"), today announced the release of the SunSCAN™ 3D Cylindrical Water Scanning System for linear accelerator (linac) commissioning, beam Scanning and annual Quality Assurance (QA) in Radiation Therapy. The SunSCAN 3D Water Scanning System is the latest addition to Sun Nuclear's comprehensive solutions portfolio for independent, integrated Quality Management of Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging. Building on the capabilities of the ...
