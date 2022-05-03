Sun Nuclear Introduces SunSCAN™ 3D | Next-Generation Cylindrical Water Scanning System

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 3 maggio 2022)to Debut at ESTRO Annual Congress & Upcoming Online Release Event MELBOURNE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/SunCorporation (Sun), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) ("Mirion"), today announced the release of the3Dfor linear accelerator (linac) commissioning, beamand annual Quality Assurance (QA) in Radiation Therapy. The SunSCAN 3Dis the latest addition to Sun's comprehensive solutions portfolio for independent, integrated Quality Management of Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging. Building on the capabilities of the ...