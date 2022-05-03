Sun Nuclear Introduces SunSCAN™ 3D, Next-Generation Cylindrical Water Scanning System (Di martedì 3 maggio 2022) System to Debut at ESTRO Annual Congress & Upcoming Online Release Event MELBOURNE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Sun Nuclear Corporation (Sun Nuclear), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) ("Mirion"), today announced the release of the SunSCAN™ 3D Cylindrical Water Scanning System for linear accelerator (linac) commissioning, beam Scanning and annual Quality Assurance (QA) in Radiation Therapy. The SunSCAN 3D Water Scanning System is the latest addition to Sun Nuclear's comprehensive solutions portfolio for independent, integrated Quality Management of Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging. Building on the capabilities of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
