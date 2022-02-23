CSafe Global Announces Appointment of New Board Member (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) Joe Newell joins Board of directors as part of the company's ongoing commitment to improving the cell and gene therapy supply chain DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled container solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals, announced today that Joe Newell has been appointed to the company's Board of directors. With this Appointment the Board will comprise 9 directors. "We are pleased to welcome Joe to the CSafe Board," said CSafe CEO and Board Member, Patrick Schafer. "His vast experience from across the biopharma industry, including his deep understanding of the cell and gene therapies space, will be invaluable
