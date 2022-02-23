PhoneRescue per iOS : Come recuperare chat WhatsApp cancellate iPhone ...Ubisoft espande globalmente il network di “Ubisoft La Forge”CARNEVALE 2022: ALL’INSEGNA DELL’INCLUSIONEBattle Beaver Customs crea controller per gaming con stampanti 3D SLS ...THE SANDBOX - SNOOP DOGG VENDE I SUOI AVATARGli Hearthstone Grandmasters 2022 iniziano questo weekendUcraina : Aumentano truppe russe in BielorussiaAppalti pilotati : arrestato sindaco di Berzo DemoAnziano pestato e ucciso a Oristano : forse rapinaNdrangheta : maxi sequestro fratelli PerriUltime Blog

CSafe Global Announces Appointment of New Board Member

CSafe Global
Joe Newell joins Board of directors as part of the company's ongoing commitment to improving the cell ...

CSafe Global Announces Appointment of New Board Member (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) Joe Newell joins Board of directors as part of the company's ongoing commitment to improving the cell and gene therapy supply chain    DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled container solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals, announced today that Joe Newell has been appointed to the company's Board of directors. With this Appointment the Board will comprise 9 directors. "We are pleased to welcome Joe to the CSafe Board," said CSafe CEO and Board Member, Patrick Schafer. "His vast experience from across the biopharma industry, including his deep understanding of the cell and gene therapies space, will be invaluable ...
