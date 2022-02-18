Wardlow: ” Io e Brock Lesnar ci distruggeremmo a vicenda” (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) Wardlow è sicurament uno dei “big men” più apprezzati del momento: l’atleta infatti è molto rispettato dai fan e parecchi si aspettano un suo turn face che possa lanciarlo poi nel main event. Questo potrebbe presto avvenire ai danni del suo attuale partner, MJF, in un feud che ricorderebbe molto quello tra Batista e Triple H del 2005. Parlando al Battleground Podcast, Warldow però ha parlato di un ipotetico match tra lui e Brock Lesnar, ipotesi non troppo lontana visto l’interesse della WWE nei suoi confronti. Un match tra colossi Il bodyguard di MJF ha detto:“Credo che se mai mi trovassi nello stesso ring con Brock Lesnar, i soldi fioccherebbero a palate. Credo che ci uccideremmo a vicenda, non credo esista un ring che possa contenerci. Oltre Kenny e ...Leggi su zonawrestling
