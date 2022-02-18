Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG: DEV DIARY PRESENTA GLI ELEMENTI ...Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàXiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G : Migliori Smartphone 2022Ultime Blog

Wardlow | ” Io e Brock Lesnar ci distruggeremmo a vicenda”

Wardlow Brock
Wardlow è sicurament uno dei “big men” più apprezzati del momento: l’atleta infatti è molto ...

Wardlow: ” Io e Brock Lesnar ci distruggeremmo a vicenda” (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) Wardlow è sicurament uno dei “big men” più apprezzati del momento: l’atleta infatti è molto rispettato dai fan e parecchi si aspettano un suo turn face che possa lanciarlo poi nel main event. Questo potrebbe presto avvenire ai danni del suo attuale partner, MJF, in un feud che ricorderebbe molto quello tra Batista e Triple H del 2005. Parlando al Battleground Podcast, Warldow però ha parlato di un ipotetico match tra lui e Brock Lesnar, ipotesi non troppo lontana visto l’interesse della WWE nei suoi confronti. Un match tra colossi Il bodyguard di MJF ha detto:“Credo che se mai mi trovassi nello stesso ring con Brock Lesnar, i soldi fioccherebbero a palate. Credo che ci uccideremmo a vicenda, non credo esista un ring che possa contenerci. Oltre Kenny e ...
