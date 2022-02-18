Dustin Rhodes: “La AEW continuerà a crescere, arriveranno altre superstar” (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) La vicenda relativa alla fuoriuscita di Cody Rhodes dalla AEW sta facendo molto discutere, tanto da arrivare ad instillare un dubbio sul futuro della federazione di Tony Khan. I fan si sono schierati a sostegno della Compagnia lanciando sui social l’hashtag #ImWithAEW e lo stesso ha fatto Dustin Rhodes, fratello di Cody, il quale ha voluto rassicurare i fan sul futuro della AEW. Secondo lui l’uscita di Cody non deve destare preoccupazione; il futuro della federazione è roseo. Futuro roseo Poco dopo la diffusione della fine del rapporto lavorativo tra Cody Rhodes e la AEW, del cui progetto è stato uno dei promotori, Dustin Rhodes ha voluto subito precisare che il suo futuro continuerà ad essere in quel di Jacksonville. Non solo; il maggiore dei fratelli ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
infoitcultura : Dustin Rhodes non lascerà la AEW come il fratello - infoitcultura : Dustin Rhodes: “Amo Cody e supporterò al 110% ogni sua scelta, ma in AEW andremo avanti” - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Dustin Rhodes: 'Amo Cody e supporterò al 110% ogni sua scelta, ma in AEW andremo avanti' -… - Tuttowrestling : Dustin Rhodes non lascerà la AEW come il fratello #AEW - infoitcultura : AEW: Dustin Rhodes chiarisce la sua posizione dopo l’addio di Cody -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dustin Rhodes
AEW Dynamite: la card della puntata speciale 'Beach Break'Nel mentre, però, Sammy Guevara ha sconfitto Dustin Rhodes, diventando il nuovo Interim TNT Champion. La resa dei conti finale si giocherà questa sera a Dynamite in un Ladder Match che promette ...
AEW Battle of the Belts, la card dell'evento specialeInterim TNT Championship : Sammy Guevara vs Dustin Rhodes Cody Rhodes è stato estromesso dalla card perchè risultato positivo al Covid. Verrà quindi inaugurato un nuovo campione ad interim: a ...
- Dustin Rhodes non lascerà la AEW come il fratello Tuttowrestling
- AEW: Dustin Rhodes chiarisce la sua posizione dopo l’addio di Cody Zona Wrestling
- Dustin Rhodes resta in AEW The Shield Of Wrestling
- Dustin Rhodes | “Amo Cody e supporterò al 110% ogni sua scelta | ma in AEW andremo avanti” Zazoom Blog
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Cody Rhodes REFUSES To Bury AEWWhen reflecting on those he loved working with, Rhodes named The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes ("Chicken"), MJF and Hangman Page. He also thanked the "new girls and guys ...
‘I’m With AEW’ Trends Big After Cody Rhodes’ DepartureFans took to Twitter Thursday to show their support for AEW. “I’m With AEW” was trending huge all night as fans and AEW talent, including Dustin Rhodes, praised the company for reviving their passion ...
Dustin RhodesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dustin Rhodes