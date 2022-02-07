CGTN: Peng Liyuan encourages cultural exchanges between China and Ecuador (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) - BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Saturday met with Maria de Lourdes Alcivar, first lady of Ecuador, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The conversation revolved around fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the cultural exchanges between the two countries. In a chamber decorated with China's peonies and Ecuador's roses, Peng warmly welcomed Alcivar, who accompanied Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso to the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Friday. Hailing Beijing's efforts to host the Winter Olympics despite the COVID-19 impact, Alcivar expressed appreciation for China's assistance to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN: Peng Liyuan encourages cultural exchanges between China and Ecuador
CGTN: Peng Liyuan encourages cultural exchanges between China and EcuadorBEIJING, Feb. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Saturday met with Maria de Lourdes Alcivar, first lady of Ecuador, at the Great Hall of the People in ...
