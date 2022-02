Nina Dobrev Is ‘Anxiously’ Watching BF Shaun White’s Olympic Run From Home

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 5 febbraio 2022)andWhite. Shutterstock (2)Team USA all the way!might’ve grown up in Canada, but she is happily rooting for her American boyfriend,White, to takethe gold at the 2022 Beijings.andWhite: A Timeline of Their Relationship Read article “We’ll be anxiouslyand cheering him on,” the Vampire Diaries alum, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 4, while promoting her new movie, The One. “I’m very, very excited for him. I can’t wait.” The actress was busy celebrating the world premiere of her short film, The One — which is her directorial debut ...