Arnett and social precarity: “How does one address the face of the Other?” (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) “How does one address the face of the Other?”: this is the question that Ronald C. Arnett, professor of Communication Ethics at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh (USA), starts from to formulate his analysis on the theme of social precariousness in the 2022 Report of the SUPI European Research Network. The pandemic crisis has brought to light the reality of ongoing ethical and justice dismissiveness toward Others. This phenomenon particularly affects workers whose face remains invisible to most, even though they are at the forefront of the production of goods, because these workers are often lost in unacknowledged precarity. Eclipsing the face of the Other Arnett’s question is linked ...Leggi su leurispes
