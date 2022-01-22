AEW: L’addio di Lio Rush ha scatenato i fan contro Tony Khan (Di sabato 22 gennaio 2022) Ore bollenti per la All Elite Wrestling. Qualche ora fa, Lio Rush ha annunciato che dal 14 febbraio sarà free agent. Dunque il suo contratto non verrà rinnovato. I fan allora si sono scatenati su Twitter contro il presidente Tony Khan, reo di aver punito Rush per aver preso le difese di Big Swole qualche settimana fa. Alcuni tweet contro Khan Been saying this dude is in some kind of cult. Bet you @TonyKhan is a kkk memberBut I hope lio Rush the best. Since lio was the only person who stood up for Swole#aew #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TgIoWxiqpL— idk?? (@kawaiijoker21) January 22, 2022 AEW catastrophically fucked up bad by pushing Lio Rush out the door, especially since it came right ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEW L’addioMarko Stunt sta per dire addio alla AEW? The Shield Of Sports
AEW L’addioSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW L’addio