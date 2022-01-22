Migranti : nuovi sbarchi a LampedusaCaro-energia : -0,8% impatto sul Pil 2022Vaccini Covid : ciclo completo e 87,08% over 12Pannelli solari: fonte di energia alternativa e sostenibilePratici e funzionali, ecco come funzionano i faretti LedUdine : 18enne muore nell'ultimo giorno stageCovid, dati vicini a prima ondata : Omicron variante dominanteRimini: Dove Soggiornare, Cosa Vedere e VisitareAnticipo Serie A : Verona - Bologna 2-1Birmania : condannati a morte 2 attivistiUltime Blog

AEW | L’addio di Lio Rush ha scatenato i fan contro Tony Khan

AEW L’addio
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Ore bollenti per la All Elite Wrestling. Qualche ora fa, Lio Rush ha annunciato che dal 14 ...

zazoom
Commenta
AEW: L’addio di Lio Rush ha scatenato i fan contro Tony Khan (Di sabato 22 gennaio 2022) Ore bollenti per la All Elite Wrestling. Qualche ora fa, Lio Rush ha annunciato che dal 14 febbraio sarà free agent. Dunque il suo contratto non verrà rinnovato. I fan allora si sono scatenati su Twitter contro il presidente Tony Khan, reo di aver punito Rush per aver preso le difese di Big Swole qualche settimana fa. Alcuni tweet contro Khan Been saying this dude is in some kind of cult. Bet you @TonyKhan is a kkk memberBut I hope lio Rush the best. Since lio was the only person who stood up for Swole#aew #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TgIoWxiqpL— idk?? (@kawaiijoker21) January 22, 2022 AEW catastrophically fucked up bad by pushing Lio Rush out the door, especially since it came right ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEW L’addio

Marko Stunt sta per dire addio alla AEW?  The Shield Of Sports
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW L’addio
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : AEW L’addio L’addio Rush scatenato contro Tony