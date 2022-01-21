CGTN Exclusive: A Chinese employee currently working in Tonga described (Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A Chinese employee currently working in Tonga described the rare volcano eruption and his current status in an Exclusive interview with CGTN through satellite telephone on Wednesday, saying he and colleagues are relying on bottled water bought from supermarkets to survive. "I think all the people are safe," Zhao Yongming, an employee of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in Tonga, told CGTN. "But we are not sure if the water is contaminated by the falling ashes or not." He said the most urgent thing to do now is to restore cellular and internet services. Recall of eruption Zhao described what he experienced after the eruption of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
