‘This Is Us’ Reveals What Led to Kate and Toby’s Divorce in the Future

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) (l-r) Chris Sullivan as Toby, Chrissy Metz asonIs Us.’ Ron Batzdorff/NBCFirst the crockpot, now the smoker! This Is Us gave fans a major clue about why(Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) ared in the, and let’s just say the Pearsons have bad luck with cookware. Everything We Know About This Is Us’ Flash-Forward Scenes Read article The Tuesday, January 18, episode — titled “Four Fathers” — began with the couple’s adult son, Jack (Blake Stadnik), preparing steaks for him and his wife, Lucy (Auden Thornton), on a Big Green Egg years from the present day. As she warned him to be careful, he remarked that the smell took him back to the day of his first memory. In the present, Toby struggled to stay close with Jack and daughter Hailey as he traveled back ...