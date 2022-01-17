Vanessa Bruno : influencer 23enne morta sul divano di un amicoFamiglia no-vax sterminata dal Covid : morti nonni, padre e figlioLa rivelazione di Robbie Williams : Un killer voleva uccidermiAcer - nuovi notebook TravelMate B3 e TravelMate Spin B3 con Windows ...Svelto Pastiglie per Lavastoviglie -23% Sconto e OffertaInvicta Specialty Orologio Uomo Quarzo - 42% Sconto e OffertaDavid Sassoli : oggi ultimo saluto a StrasburgoCatania, Agata Scuto scomparsa nel 2012 : un arrestoMorto lo stilista Nino Cerruti a 91 anniTrump : Il presidente Biden ha umiliato l'AmericaUltime Blog

Seegene' s Allplex™ SARS CoV-2 FluA FluB RSV Assay approved under Health Canada' s Interim Order

Seegene's syndromic Assay detects COVID-19 and Influenza A/B/RSV infections in a single test. SEOUL, ...

Seegene's Allplex™ SARS CoV-2 FluA/FluB/RSV Assay approved under Health Canada's Interim Order

Seegene's syndromic Assay detects COVID-19 and Influenza A/B/RSV infections in a single test. SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostic company, announced it has received approval of its Allplex™ SARS CoV-2 FluA/FluB/RSV Assay under Health Canada's Interim Order on January 11. Seegene's Allplex™ SARS CoV-2 FluA/FluB/RSV Assay is a multiplex real-time PCR Assay that enables simultaneous amplification and differentiation of respiratory symptoms. In a single test, it can ...
