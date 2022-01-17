Seegene's Allplex™ SARS CoV-2 FluA/FluB/RSV Assay approved under Health Canada's Interim Order (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) Seegene's syndromic Assay detects COVID-19 and Influenza A/B/RSV infections in a single test. SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostic company, announced it has received approval of its Allplex™ SARS CoV-2 FluA/FluB/RSV Assay under Health Canada's Interim Order on January 11. Seegene's Allplex™ SARS CoV-2 FluA/FluB/RSV Assay is a multiplex real-time PCR Assay that enables simultaneous amplification and differentiation of respiratory symptoms. In a single test, it can ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
