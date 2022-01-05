Quando e come sono nate le sale da gioco in ItaliaCES 2022 | Acer presenta nuovi ChromebookSamsung annuncia nuovi monitorFederfarm : accordo Ffp2 a 75 centCovid : Omicron in 28,4% campioni acque reflueHong Kong : condannata a 15 mesi carcere Hang TungGuida per organizzare un viaggio a New YorkTorre del Greco : Bimbo annega, bloccata madreLaccio emostatico per bloccare il vaccino : no vax operato d'urgenzaIn Europa superati 100mln di contagi CovidUltime Blog

Huion Unveils Kamvas Pro 132 5K and Kamvas Pro 162 5K | An Integration of Outstanding Performance and Innovative Design

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest digital painting device providers, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Huion Unveils Kamvas Pro 13(2.5K) and Kamvas Pro 16(2.5K): An Integration of Outstanding Performance and Innovative Design (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 One of the largest digital painting device providers, Huion, launches two 2.5K pen displays today: Kamvas Pro 13(2.5K) and Kamvas Pro 16(2.5K), which are Designed and produced for creators specialized in illustration, animation, graphic Design, 3D Design, image editing, etc. 2.5K resolution & quantum dot technology for vibrant pictures Bearing user requests in mind, Huion always concentrates on researching and developing better products. Both Kamvas Pro 13(2.5K) and Kamvas Pro 16(2.5K) feature a large screen providing a wide working area while remaining thin(10mm) and portable for creating anywhere. These two pen ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huion Unveils

No Tav, principio d'incendio al presidio  Lifestyleblog
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huion Unveils
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Huion Unveils Huion Unveils Kamvas Kamvas Integration