Alfredo Truffle Fettuccine by TrufflEat (Di sabato 18 dicembre 2021) Black Truffles are neither as aromatic nor as expensive as white Truffles, yet their earthy flavor is still highly prized. They are best served in simple preparations such as this one, where their strong, woodsy aroma can be appreciated. Use Truffles as soon as possible after purchasing them, brushing them clean with a soft, dry brush. Ingredients: 2 Tbs. sea salt 1 lb. fresh Fettuccine 6 Tbs. (3/4 stick) unsalted butter, melted 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese 1 or 2 black Truffles Directions: Bring a large pot three-fourths full of water to a rolling boil and add the salt. Add the Fettuccine, stir well and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Scoop out and reserve about 2 ladlefuls of the cooking water, then drain the pasta. Transfer the ...
