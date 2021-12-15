RUGBY 22 | All Blacks RevealGTA Online: The Contract - ora disponibileWARNER BROS. GAMES E DC ANNUNCIANO WONDER WOMANCellularline: Nuovi auricolari Defy per il gaming e Vivid con ...Covid-19 variante Omicron : la terza dose Pfizer alza le difeseGiovanna Jenny Cantarero : trovato morto presunto omicida Sebastiano ...LG: AL CES 2022 “THE BETTER LIFE YOU DESERVE”Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories disponibileFIFA 2022: Mkers è l’unico team con due squadre nella Team of the ...Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileUltime Blog

FibroBiologics Introduces Scientific Advisory Board

  Preeminent scientists join FibroBiologics to provide input for the growing clinical pipeline of cell ...

FibroBiologics Introduces Scientific Advisory Board (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021)   Preeminent scientists join FibroBiologics to provide input for the growing clinical pipeline of cell therapies   HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 FibroBiologics, a clinical-stage company developing fibroblast cell-based therapeutics for chronic diseases, today introduced its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).  Comprised of world-renowned scientists and clinicians, the SAB will provide the company with guidance on current and planned development programs focused exclusively on fibroblast-based cell therapies. "As a company founded in science and driven by discovery, we are fortunate to have attracted internationally recognized scientists to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Pete O'Heeron, CEO and Chairman of FibroBiologics. ...
