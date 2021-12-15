FibroBiologics Introduces Scientific Advisory Board (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) Preeminent scientists join FibroBiologics to provide input for the growing clinical pipeline of cell therapies HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
FibroBiologics, a clinical-stage company developing fibroblast cell-based therapeutics for chronic diseases, today introduced its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Comprised of world-renowned scientists and clinicians, the SAB will provide the company with guidance on current and planned development programs focused exclusively on fibroblast-based cell therapies. "As a company founded in science and driven by discovery, we are fortunate to have attracted internationally recognized scientists to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Pete O'Heeron, CEO and Chairman of FibroBiologics. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FibroBiologics, a clinical-stage company developing fibroblast cell-based therapeutics for chronic diseases, today introduced its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Comprised of world-renowned scientists and clinicians, the SAB will provide the company with guidance on current and planned development programs focused exclusively on fibroblast-based cell therapies. "As a company founded in science and driven by discovery, we are fortunate to have attracted internationally recognized scientists to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Pete O'Heeron, CEO and Chairman of FibroBiologics. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : FibroBiologics Introduces
FibroBiologics Introduces Scientific Advisory BoardPreeminent scientists join FibroBiologics to provide input for the growing clinical pipeline of cell therapies HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical-stage company ...
FibroBiologics IntroducesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FibroBiologics Introduces