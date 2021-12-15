Epson donates EcoTank printers and projectors to The Usain Bolt Foundation (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) 100 EcoTank printers and 20 projectors will help schoolchildren across Jamaica HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Epson has donated 100 EcoTank cartridge-free printers and 20 laser projectors to The Usain Bolt Foundation which aims to create opportunities through education and cultural development. The printers and projectors, valued at over €100K, were awarded at a special ceremony held at Usain Bolt's former primary school in Jamaica, Waldensia Primary. Waldensia is just one of several schools across Jamaica who will benefit from the new equipment. Others include Salt Marsh, Duanvale and Kinloss Primary Schools. The principal of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Epson has donated 100 EcoTank cartridge-free printers and 20 laser projectors to The Usain Bolt Foundation which aims to create opportunities through education and cultural development. The printers and projectors, valued at over €100K, were awarded at a special ceremony held at Usain Bolt's former primary school in Jamaica, Waldensia Primary. Waldensia is just one of several schools across Jamaica who will benefit from the new equipment. Others include Salt Marsh, Duanvale and Kinloss Primary Schools. The principal of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Epson donates
Epson donates EcoTank printers and projectors to The Usain Bolt FoundationEpson has donated 100 EcoTank cartridge-free printers and 20 laser projectors to The Usain Bolt Foundation which aims to create opportunities through education and cultural development. The printers ...
Epson Europe: Epson donates EcoTank printers and projectors to The Usain Bolt FoundationEcoTank printers and 20 projectors will help schoolchildren across Jamaica HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson has donated 100 EcoTank cartridge-free ...
Epson donatesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Epson donates