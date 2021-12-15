Epson donates EcoTank printers and projectors to The Usain Bolt Foundation

WARNER BROS. GAMES E DC ANNUNCIANO WONDER WOMANCellularline: Nuovi auricolari Defy per il gaming e Vivid con ...Covid-19 variante Omicron : la terza dose Pfizer alza le difeseGiovanna Jenny Cantarero : trovato morto presunto omicida Sebastiano ...LG: AL CES 2022 “THE BETTER LIFE YOU DESERVE”Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories disponibileFIFA 2022: Mkers è l’unico team con due squadre nella Team of the ...Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileMSI - "Buon Natale e felice MSI nuovo"Chocobo GP - data di lancioUltime Blog

Epson has donated 100 EcoTank cartridge-free printers and 20 laser projectors to The Usain Bolt Foundation which aims to create opportunities through education and cultural development. The printers and projectors, valued at over €100K, were awarded at a special ceremony held at Usain Bolt's former primary school in Jamaica, Waldensia Primary. Waldensia is just one of several schools across Jamaica who will benefit from the new equipment. Others include Salt Marsh, Duanvale and Kinloss Primary Schools. The principal of ...
