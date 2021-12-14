CellCarta acquires Biogazelle to strengthen its genomic capabilities and expand into digital PCR (dPCR) services (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) This acquisition solidifies CellCarta's leadership position in genomic services with a unique combination of assay development and global clinical trial sample analysis capabilities covering a comprehensive range of established and cutting-edge genomic technologies. MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
CellCarta, a leading global provider of precision medicine laboratory services, announced today the acquisition of Biogazelle ("Biogazelle"), a leader in genomic testing solutions. Located in Ghent (Belgium), Biogazelle develops and deploys high-end digital PCR (dPCR), quantitative PCR (qPCR) and RNASeq assays for its pharmaceutical and biotech industry clients. With ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CellCarta, a leading global provider of precision medicine laboratory services, announced today the acquisition of Biogazelle ("Biogazelle"), a leader in genomic testing solutions. Located in Ghent (Belgium), Biogazelle develops and deploys high-end digital PCR (dPCR), quantitative PCR (qPCR) and RNASeq assays for its pharmaceutical and biotech industry clients. With ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CellCarta acquires
CellCarta acquires Biogazelle to strengthen its genomic capabilities and expand into digital PCR (dPCR) servicesCellCarta, a leading global provider of precision medicine laboratory services, announced today the acquisition of Biogazelle ("Biogazelle"), a leader in genomic testing solutions. Located in Ghent ...
CellCarta acquiresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CellCarta acquires