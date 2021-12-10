ELDEN RING: L'ETÀ DEGLI DEI - LA STORIA DELL'INTERREGNOSPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME | TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI PER CELEBRARE IL FILMLaser League: World Arena Free to PlayJust Dance 2022 Celebra La Korean WaveTeufel: lanciate le nuove edizioni delle cuffie REAL BLUE NCElectrolux Slow Cooker Pentola Elettrica in Acciaio Inox -45% Sconti ...50 Mascherine FFP2 Certificate Made in Italy -36% Sconti e OfferteGOOGLE STADIA È ORA DISPONIBILE SUI PIÙ RECENTI SMART TV LGTrust lancia la webcam professionale 4K UHD TW-350Horizon Zero Dawn - aumento prestazioni fino al 50% con NVIDIA DLSSUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition kicks off in Shaoxing | Zhejiang

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the People's Government of Keqiao District of ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition kicks off in Shaoxing, Zhejiang (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Organized by the People's Government of Keqiao District of Shaoxing City in east China'sZhejiang Province, and undertaken by Jianhu Tourist Resort Management Committee, Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition,with a tag of "Beyond YUE, Jianhu Revival", was officially launched on Wednesday to receive qualified competitors' registration. According to the Competition's official online announcement, the registration deadline is set at 16:00 on Feb. 18, 2022. The activity project is located in the middle of Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, across both banks of Jianhu Lake, which is an important ...
This event was jointly organized by the Heilongjiang Provincial Culture and Tourism Office and China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency. It is leaned that this winter, ...
