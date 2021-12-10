Xinhua Silk Road: Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition kicks off in Shaoxing, Zhejiang (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Organized by the People's Government of Keqiao District of Shaoxing City in east China'sZhejiang Province, and undertaken by Jianhu Tourist Resort Management Committee, Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition,with a tag of "Beyond YUE, Jianhu Revival", was officially launched on Wednesday to receive qualified competitors' registration. According to the Competition's official online announcement, the registration deadline is set at 16:00 on Feb. 18, 2022. The activity project is located in the middle of Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, across both banks of Jianhu Lake, which is an important
