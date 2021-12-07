GrubTech Raises $13 Million in Series A Funding Round to Accelerate Its International Growth Strategy (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
GrubTech, a plug & play, all-in-one operating system for restaurants and cloud kitchens, announced it has successfully raised a $13 Million Series A investment led by Addition. Other investors in this Round include BY Ventures and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund. Founded in 2019 to address the F&B sector's gap in technology solutions for modern operations, GrubTech's all-encompassing software powers various functions including back of house, in kitchen operations, integrations with food aggregators and an omni-channel point of sale. "Legacy technology in the F&B space hasn't kept pace with the speed in which the sector is transforming. This results in a fragmented set of solutions that a restauranteur or cloud kitchen operator is forced to sift through and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GrubTech, a plug & play, all-in-one operating system for restaurants and cloud kitchens, announced it has successfully raised a $13 Million Series A investment led by Addition. Other investors in this Round include BY Ventures and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund. Founded in 2019 to address the F&B sector's gap in technology solutions for modern operations, GrubTech's all-encompassing software powers various functions including back of house, in kitchen operations, integrations with food aggregators and an omni-channel point of sale. "Legacy technology in the F&B space hasn't kept pace with the speed in which the sector is transforming. This results in a fragmented set of solutions that a restauranteur or cloud kitchen operator is forced to sift through and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
GrubTech RaisesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GrubTech Raises