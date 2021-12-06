QUOMI Launches An Innovative, Premium, Digital, Community Network For Healthcare Professionals (HCP) (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) DORTMUND, Germany, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
QUOMI as a Premium, Digital, Healthcare Community aims at bringing a new order and possibilities for all levels of HCP by disrupting old structures and setting new standards. We have created a platform that is extremely user friendly, offering authentic content shared by verified members while ensuring plenty of privacy features that lead to a high degree of professional excellence. Founded by Healthcare Professionals who understand the Community's problems first-hand, QUOMI is an exclusive, inclusive and privacy focused platform. It offers individual and corporate members a professional suite of Healthcare content, Networking tools, collaboration ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
QUOMI as a Premium, Digital, Healthcare Community aims at bringing a new order and possibilities for all levels of HCP by disrupting old structures and setting new standards. We have created a platform that is extremely user friendly, offering authentic content shared by verified members while ensuring plenty of privacy features that lead to a high degree of professional excellence. Founded by Healthcare Professionals who understand the Community's problems first-hand, QUOMI is an exclusive, inclusive and privacy focused platform. It offers individual and corporate members a professional suite of Healthcare content, Networking tools, collaboration ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : QUOMI Launches
QUOMI Launches An Innovative, Premium, Digital, Community Network For Healthcare Professionals (HCP)QUOMI as a premium, digital, healthcare community aims at bringing a new order and possibilities for all levels of HCP by disrupting old structures and setting new standards. We have created a ...
QUOMI LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : QUOMI Launches