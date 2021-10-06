I NOTEBOOK LG GRAM ORA DISPONIBILI CON WINDOWS 11Dall'e-commerce al mobile commerce: il successo in ItaliaFarming Simulator 22: una galleria di immagini dedicata a tre nuove ...Milan Games Week & Cartoomics apre la vendita dei bigliettiFarmVille 3: attiva la pre-registrazione in attesa del lancioRed Dead Online: il Club del grilletto facile 4 è ora disponibileCALL OF DUTY: COLD WAR E WARZONE BATTLE PASS - SESTA STAGIONEUBISOFT PRESENTA GHOST RECON FRONTLINEThe Sims 4 | i Kit Fashion Street e Incheon Arrivals ora disponibiliKnockout City: lancia la Stagione 3 - H@CKeDUltime Blog

Nobel winner Parisi says 3 steps needed to boost research

Rome - born Parisi, 73, won the Nobel prize for his research on complex systems, sharing it with Syukuro ...

Rome - born Parisi, 73, won the Nobel prize for his research on complex systems, sharing it with Syukuro Manabe of Japan and Germany's Klaus Hasselmann who won for their work on climate models
Nobel winner Parisi says 3 steps needed to boost research

ROME, OCT 6 - Italy's new Nobel physics prize winner Giorgio Parisi on Wednesday told ANSA that three steps are needed to boost flagging research in the country: funding, coordination and auditing. He said more funding, at ...

