Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries

(Di domenica 26 settembre 2021) ... a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today ... President and Chief Human Resources Officer,Limited said, 'After such a humbling year, it is ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Spirit Wipro

ANSA Nuova Europa

... WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE:), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today organized the 16 th annual 'of' (SOW) Run, drawing ...... WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE:), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today organized the 16 th annual 'of' (SOW) Run, drawing ...For the past sixteen years, Wiproites around the world have come together to celebrate Wipro’s core values. The annual SOW run aims to inspire employees to be responsible citizens of the world. This y ...