McAfee Enterprise and FCN Awarded $281M Cybersecurity Contract From Veterans Affairs (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) ...off - the - shelf (COTS) information technology (IT) products networking services, storage solutions, Enterprise application development, personnel, and consultation services to many of today's ...
McAfee Enterprise and FCN Awarded $281M Cybersecurity Contract From Veterans AffairsAward means protection for Veterans' information, fulfillment of key parts of Cybersecurity Executive Order for VA SAN JOSE, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-McAfee Enterprise and FCN, Inc. announced they have been awarded a contract from the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide several cybersecurity solutions. Under the five - year, $281 ...
