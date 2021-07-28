DariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ per PS4 e Switch disponibile oggi Apex Legends: RibaltaAssassin's Creed Valhalla l'Assedio di ParigiZTE lancia il suo smartphone Axon 30 con fotocamera under- displayNiente matrimonio : È finita tra Can Yaman e Diletta Leotta?Mara Venier in ospedale : Ecco che cosa è successoPS Plus of the Day: mostra la tua passione per PlayStation Plus!Xiaomi presenta cinque nuovi prodotti AIoT per lo Smart LivingCanone rai : cos’è e come si pagaIncendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateUltime Blog

McAfee Enterprise and FCN Awarded $281M Cybersecurity Contract From Veterans Affairs

...off - the - shelf (COTS) information technology (IT) products networking services, storage solutions, ...

zazoom
Commenta
McAfee Enterprise and FCN Awarded $281M Cybersecurity Contract From Veterans Affairs (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) ...off - the - shelf (COTS) information technology (IT) products networking services, storage solutions, Enterprise application development, personnel, and consultation services to many of today's ...
Leggi su 01net
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : McAfee Enterprise

McAfee Enterprise and FCN Awarded $281M Cybersecurity Contract From Veterans Affairs

Award means protection for Veterans' information, fulfillment of key parts of Cybersecurity Executive Order for VA SAN JOSE, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-McAfee Enterprise and FCN, Inc. announced they have been awarded a contract from the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide several cybersecurity solutions. Under the five - year, $281 ...

Walmart to Offer Technologies and Capabilities to Help Other Businesses Navigate their own Digital Transformation

Continua a leggere McAfee Enterprise and FCN Awarded $281M Cybersecurity Contract From Veterans Affairs Business Wire Business Wire - 28 Luglio 2021 Award means protection for Veterans' information, ...
McAfee solo consumer: vende il business enterprise  Punto Informatico
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : McAfee Enterprise
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : McAfee Enterprise McAfee Enterprise Awarded $281M Cybersecurity