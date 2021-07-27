Gold for Gin From Stuttgart: GINSTR Wins Another Award in London (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) London, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/



Over 600 different gin manufacturers from 90 countries competed against each other at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) in London to determine which gins are the best of the year 2021. The coveted Gold medal in the "Gin & Tonic" category went to Germany again this year. The small distillery GINSTR - Stuttgart Dry Gin was able to prevail against well-known global corporations from England, France and the USA and capture the renowned award for Stuttgart.

