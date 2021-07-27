Gold for Gin From Stuttgart: GINSTR Wins Another Award in London (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) London, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Over 600 different gin manufacturers From 90 countries competed against each other at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) in London to determine which gins are the best of the year 2021. The coveted Gold medal in the "Gin & Tonic" category went to Germany again this year. The small distillery GINSTR - Stuttgart Dry Gin was able to prevail against well-known global corporations From England, France and the USA and capture the renowned Award for Stuttgart. GINSTR ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Over 600 different gin manufacturers From 90 countries competed against each other at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) in London to determine which gins are the best of the year 2021. The coveted Gold medal in the "Gin & Tonic" category went to Germany again this year. The small distillery GINSTR - Stuttgart Dry Gin was able to prevail against well-known global corporations From England, France and the USA and capture the renowned Award for Stuttgart.
Gold for Gin From Stuttgart: GINSTR Wins Another Award in LondonLONDON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 600 different gin manufacturers from 90 countries competed against each other at the International Wine & Spirit Comp ...
