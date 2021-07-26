Keysight First to Gain Global Certification Forum Approval of Test Cases for Validating 5G New Radio mmWave Devices in Standalone Mode

(Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) (Nasdaq: IIIV) ("i3 Verticals" or the "Company"), announced today that it will release its... Box Releases Box Sign to Streamline Digital Transactions Business Wire Business Wire - ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Keysight First

Key4biz.it

Continua a leggereto Gain Global Certification Forum Approval of Test Cases for Validating 5G New Radio mmWave Devices in Standalone Mode Business Wire Business Wire - 26 Luglio 2021 ...Continua a leggereto Gain Global Certification Forum Approval of Test Cases for Validating 5G New Radio mmWave Devices in Standalone Mode Business Wire Business Wire - 26 Luglio 2021 ...