Storm alert in Lombardy | 6 other regions

Storm alert in Lombardy, 6 other regions

ROME, JUL 13 - There is an orange weather alert in force in Lombardy Tuesday for thunderstorms following a recent heat wave. The storm alert is slightly lower, yellow, in another six regions: Val d'Aosta, Piedmont, Veneto, Emilia - Romagna, Tuscany and Umbria. The heat wave is continuing farther south with orange heat alerts in ...

