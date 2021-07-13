Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

Saudi Ministry of Sports Launches ' Fakhr Program' to Develop Sporting Abilities of People with Special Needs

Organized by the Saudi Paralympic Committee under the Quality of Life Program 2020, the initiative will ...

Saudi Ministry of Sports Launches 'Fakhr Program' to Develop Sporting Abilities of People with Special Needs (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) Organized by the Saudi Paralympic Committee under the Quality of Life Program 2020, the initiative will organize rehabilitation services, Special training, and national/international camps for male and female participants RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on 4 July, launched a new national initiative, the Fakhr (pride) Program, aimed at rehabilitating People with Special Needs, discovering and Developing their Sporting ...
Saudi Ministry of Sports Launches 'Fakhr Program' to Develop Sporting Abilities of People with Special Needs

Saudi Ministry of Finance: IMF Staff Reaffirm the Continued Recovery of the Saudi Economy

The staff welcomed the high - level announcement of the Saudi Climate Strategy and the commitment from the leadership of the country to reducing GHG emissions. On public finance and transparency, the ...

Saudi Ministry of Sports Launches ‘Fakhr Program’ to Develop Sporting Abilities of People with Special Needs

An initiative by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Sports, the Fakhr program is organized by the Saudi Paralympic Committee and included under the Quality of Life Program 2020 that aims to improve the quality ...
