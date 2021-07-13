Saudi Ministry of Sports Launches 'Fakhr Program' to Develop Sporting Abilities of People with Special Needs (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) Organized by the Saudi Paralympic Committee under the Quality of Life Program 2020, the initiative will organize rehabilitation services, Special training, and national/international camps for male and female participants RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Saudi Ministry of Finance: IMF Staff Reaffirm the Continued Recovery of the Saudi EconomyThe staff welcomed the high - level announcement of the Saudi Climate Strategy and the commitment from the leadership of the country to reducing GHG emissions. On public finance and transparency, the ...
